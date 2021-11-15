AC freshman vocalist receives second place in competition, qualifies for national competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced that a freshman vocalist qualified for national competition after placing second at a regional conference.

According to Amarillo College, Cadence Lowery-Hart competed in the College Freshmen Treble category on Nov. 4 to 6 at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) regional conference, hosted virtually by Texas Tech University, where she received second place.

AC added that the top five finishers in each category would move on to the National NATS competition in April.

“It’s an incredible honor for Cadence because some of the other semifinalists were from schools like TCU, Baylor and SMU,” said Dr. Melody Rich, assistant professor of voice. “I’m very proud of her.”

Six AC vocalist participated in the regional event, where they had to virtually submit three of four performance videos. According to AC, a total of 535 students from high school through graduate level participated in the competition.

Around 90 students were submitted in the regional College Freshmen Treble category, which included three AC vocalist and Lowery-Hart. Hart took home second place overall in the entire competition from a field of 26 semifinalist, according to AC.

In addition, AC was represented in the College Freshman Treble auditions by Sara Clinesmith and Lorelei Sicks, with Raquel Guest and Hope Moore competing in the College Sophomore Treble category, and Paige Preston competing in the College Junior Treble category.

“All our singers have excellent voices,” Rich said. “They worked hard through many hours of rehearsals with pianists, and they performed songs in different languages. The judges were highly complimentary of their performances.”

Different judges from well-known schools rounded out the three-day competition, and the National NATS competition will include a panel of international judges, detailed AC.

“Events such as these are so beneficial to student vocalists because they not only learn how to compete, they find out a great deal about how they stack up against other singers,” Rich said. “It’s an invaluable experience.”