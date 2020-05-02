AC Foundation establishes food pantry fund to support students in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Foundation has established a food pantry fund for students in need.

AC said meeting the needs of students is one of their top objectives. The college, however, needs help keeping their food pantry properly stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AC Foundation launched the food pantry with a campaign aimed at securing at least $20,0000 to boost it.

The foundation is looking for donations that will go directly to the food pantry to address food insecurity. Donations can be made online, or by calling (806) 371-5107.

AC said they are committed to eliminating life barriers so that students will be able to continue their educational journeys.

