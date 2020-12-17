AC enlists interactive digital billboards to thank COVID heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College said it stands united, “in its support of all the essential COVID-19 heroes who continue to toil tirelessly on behalf of everyone affected by the pandemic in Amarillo and the entire Texas Panhandle.”

The College said it invites the community to join in encouraging the professionals who continue to work to make a difference.

The College said that anyone can share personal messages of appreciation through Instagram or Twitter by using the hashtag #ACSalutes.

“Also,” continued the College’s announcement. “When posting to Facebook, one need only mention @Amarillo College.”

Some selected posts will be temporarily featured in chat bubbles on billboards placed throughout Amarillo that AC has enlisted for its civic initiative.

“Our community continues to experience heartache wrought by this unimaginable pandemic, but I cannot imagine the depths our despair might have reached were it not for the valiant efforts of our myriad COVID-19 heroes,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said.

“I hope everyone will join us in a concerted show of digital support for those whose sacrifice is making a difference in the face of great adversity – from healthcare professionals and first responders to members of the transportation and logistics workforce, and everyone in auxiliary support. They have not wavered in their commitment to all. None of these heroes should be unsung.”

The College claimed to be no stranger to COVID-19 heroes. The school reported to train almost 70% of the region’s nurses, and close to 100% of the area’s emergency medical services personnel.

More than a dozen digital billboards, said the college, have been enlisted to honor COVID-19 heroes, and the school expressed its gratitude for partners at Lamar Advertising, Burkett Outdoor, and Choice Media.