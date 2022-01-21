AC Communications and Marketing Department wins 5 national accolades

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced that its Communications and Marketing department has won 5 national collegiate marketing accolades from the 9th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards.

AC said it received Gold awards for Total Digital Marketing Program and Social Media Content Campaign. Additionally, the college received three Silver awards for Digital Video, Digital Publication, Outstanding Work in Blog.

“Digital marketing programs are essential to higher education today because everyone is online,” said Kevin Ball, AC’s vice president of communications and marketing. “To be informed and assured that our digital efforts are among those setting the bar nationally is not only gratifying for our department but extremely advantageous for our College.”

AC said submissions were reviewed and judged by a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals, and the EDM editorial board.