AC and WT come together to host college fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University have teamed up to host the 2021 Amarillo Area Night College Fair.

AC said area high school juniors and seniors, and AC’s students who wish to transfer to a university will come together to experience many different higher-education offerings available at the fair.

“This is open to juniors and seniors, their families, and any of our students who are interested in transferring from AC,” said Cassie Montgomery, AC’s director of outreach services.

About 50 institutions from across the country were invited to the event happening on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy, Amarillo Independent School District’s newest campus located at 3601 Plains Blvd.

“We’ve received confirmations from Texas schools like Texas Tech, Texas A&M and SMU, and from some amazing universities outside our state, like Penn State, Alabama and University of Southern California. All these schools and more will have representatives at this fair to answer any questions people have.”

The fair was organized by AC and WT through mutual connections to the Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, AC said. The association is responsible for coordinating informational and recruitments events in Texas,