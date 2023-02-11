AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two protests took place on Feb. 11 in downtown Amarillo in response to a federal lawsuit on abortion medications that was filed on November 18th, 2022.

The “Stand for Life,” an anti-abortion protest began on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Federal building.

The Women’s March protest was also held today at around 3 p.m. outside of the Potter County Courthouse.

“We are bringing folks together here today to raise awareness and sound the alarm about a lawsuit that is about to take place. The lawsuit is currently taking place in the north district court, across the street,” said Women’s March managing director Tamika Middleton. “Our Federal Judge Kacsmaryk has a lawsuit that has been brought by an organization trying to challenge the access to mifepristone. Which is the most common abortion medication.”

Middleton said the protest is not only about abortion access, but also democracy.

Director of Right to Life East Texas Mark Lee Dickson said when they knew that the Women’s March was protesting against the lawsuit, he thought it was important for the ‘Stand for Life’ protest to take place so their voices can also be heard.

“The women’s march is mobilized here in opposition to this case and we are here to be the pro-life side. We are here to say that there are people who still care about the abortion issues even in a post-Roe Texas, a post-Roe America,” Dickson added.

Middleton said with the lawsuit taking place many think it only affects people locally, but she states this lawsuit can lead to abortion access being limited across the country.

“What we want to do again is bring that awareness because in a place like Amarillo, some of these lawsuits can go under the radar. And we won’t know that they are happening until they reach the supreme court,” said Middleton. “And we want to make sure that people are paying attention, that we have our eyes on the ball. In all the places where abortion is under a threat.”

Dickson said the Biden administration has been aggressive in pushing abortion medication. He added this is what lead to the lawsuit being filed.

“It’s really a picture of worlds colliding, which is a good representation of this case. This is the case where there are some in America that want abortion access and some in America that are against abortion access,” Dickson added.

Dickson added the protests taking place can allow both parties to express their freedom of speech.

Dickson and Middleton both say each protest witnessed people of all ages and backgrounds coming out to make their voices heard. Protesters were not only from Amarillo but also from New Mexico, and across the state of Texas, Colorado, and more.