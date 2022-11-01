AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announced schedule from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign, Abbott will make stops in Fort Worth, Amarillo, and El Paso on Tuesday in an effort to “Get Out The Vote.” The appearances come as early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election in Texas continues, in which Abbott is running as an incumbent against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the governor’s seat.

Abbott is expected to make a stop at Youngblood’s Cafe in Amarillo on Tuesday, according to the released schedule, and offer remarks at around 12:30 p.m.

O’Rourke’s campaign also made a “Get Out The Vote” appearance in Amarillo in late October.

As noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, Potter and Randall Counties in the Amarillo area experienced low turnout during the first week of early voting. Randall County officials reported voter turnout as down 18% compared to 2018, and Potter County officials reported a decrease of about 1,700 voters compared to the same year.

Sample ballots for counties across the High Plains can be found here, alongside other voting information.

