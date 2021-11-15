Abandoned apartments, outbuildings burn during overnight Amarillo fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details Monday morning regarding two overnight fires that officials said caused over $260,000 in combined damages, but left no injuries.

The first fire reported by officials began drew crews to the scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening to an abandoned one-story apartment complex in the 100 block of S. Monroe Street. Crews found “heavy fire” coming out of two apartments, but the blaze was contained where it was found. No injuries were reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause to be accidental.

The second fire was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street, as crews responded to two outbuildings on a property that showed “heavy fire.” Officials said that crews were able to attack the fire from the outside of the buildings and bring it under control by around 11 p.m. While no injuries were reported by the department, the fire was noted as still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Both fires were used by officials to remind the community of the department’s “Close Before You Doze!” campaign, aimed to remind community members to close doors before sleeping in order to help contain housefires.

