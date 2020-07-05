AATAG hold protest advocating for transgender rights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group (AATAG) held a protest at Ellwood park and Hodgetown, advocating for transgender rights and healthcare.

“We not out here to harm anybody, we are not out here to cause chaos. When you see us in the community, you don’t realize you see us, and we just want to make it aware, we are just people. We are nothing to be scared of,” said Sam Burnett, President of AATAG

Burnett said the protest is about being seen and for the healthcare of trans individuals. That includes not only mental healthcare, but necessary hormones.

“It doesn’t usually cover estrogen, testosterone, a lot of things. It doesn’t cover our surgeries and people don’t realize, they are like we don’t want to pay for that. It’s that simple for transgender people, we have so many people die every year because they just can’t handle it,” said Burnett.

Stacy Clopton-Yates, a member of Open and Affirming Congregations of the Texas Panhandle was one of the speakers at the event. She says celebrating diversity is important in our community.

“The major religions of the world tell us to be kind to one another, to welcome a stranger, to reach out to one another with love and you can do that no matter who the person you are talking to or dealing with is,” said Clopton-Yates.

Burnett said it is important to have an open conversation with the community so people can understand them.

Burnett said holding this on Independence Day is important to them as the transgender community wants their own independence.

Clopton-Yates said the mission of the OAC is help to the LGBTQIA individuals and their families find a faith community where they will be welcomed.

Here is a list of OAC affiliated churches:

First Christian Church

Disciples of Christ

2011 4th Ave.,­Canyon, TX 79015

806-655-3512

First Presbyterian Church of Canyon (Safe Zone Trained)

904 19th Street, Canyon, Texas 79015

806-655-7087

Metropolitan Community Church

2123 S. Polk St. Amarillo, Texas 79109

806-372-4557

Polk St. Methodist Church

1401 S. Polk St. Amarillo, Texas 79101

806-374-2891­

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

1601 S. Georgia St Amarillo Texas 79102

806-376-6316

St. George’s Episcopal Church

2516 4th Ave., Canyon, Texas 79015

806-655-3121

St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church (Safe Zone Trained)

3001 Bell Street, Amarillo, Texas 79106

806-355-6253

Unitarian Universalists Fellowship

4901 Cornell Amarillo, Texas 7

806-355-9351

