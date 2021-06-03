AAMW temporarily adjusts visitors admissions policy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department is temporarily adjusting its admission policy in order to prevent the spread of parvovirus among animals at the AAMW facility.

The City said beginning Thursday, members of the public wanting to adopt an animal or looking for a lost pet will need to schedule an appointment for access to the AAMW facility. Once an appointment is made, AAMW staff will assist members of the public on the AAMW grounds.

“This change in admissions policy is a temporary measure to help mitigate the spread of the parvovirus by limiting the number of people in the shelter,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “Parvovirus is highly contagious, and in an effort to provide the safest environment for the animals in our care a staff member will accompany visitors to assure that all safety protocols are followed.”

The City said appointments can be made by calling AAMW at (806) 378-6033 or by emailing animals@amarillo.gov. Information regarding animals currently in the shelter can also be found online at amw.amarillo.gov

Those looking for a lost pet are encouraged to first review the AAMW online search tool (which is updated daily) at amw.amarillo.gov

Those looking to adopt an animal from AAMW are encouraged to first email AAMW at animals@amarillo.gov and include information on the type of animal in which they are interested in adopting. AAMW will then call and set up an appointment. Tips for animal owners regarding parvovirus can also be found at amw.amarillo.gov/adoption-and-resources