AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is participating in the Return to Home Challenge in an effort to microchip as many pets as possible throughout the month of October.

Microchipping allows permanent identification, reliable tracking and increases the likelihood that a pet will be returned to its owner. According to the American Kennel Club, pets with microchips are 20 times more likely to be returned to the owner.

“Pet identification is incredibly important,” said Kayla Sell. “We don’t actually want animals in the shelter, we want them back home with their families and so animals that don’t have a microchip, we can get them back to their family quicker with a microchip or even just a collar with an ID tag or a collar with you know a sharpie with your phone number on the collar.”

Officials said that no appointment is necessary for microchip implantation. If a person is missing a pet, AAM&W is asking that individuals check their website. All pets in their care are listed on the website.