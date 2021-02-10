AAMW Meets with local animal rescue groups to help animals in Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare describes it as a summit of animal welfare groups in Amarillo. Representatives from Amarillo SPCA, Texas Panhandle Pet Savers and other animal welfare groups in Amarillo came together to discuss ways to work together to help animals in the Amarillo community.

According to AAMW, it is the only open-admission animal shelter in Amarillo.

“The mission of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is to help Amarillo be a safe, compassionate and healthy place for animals and people,” Medley said. “As we expand our life-saving programs at AAMW, it is more crucial than ever that we work together with groups that share our priorities for animals.

“AAMW values these community partnerships. We will work with approved animal rescue affiliates on a local, regional and national basis. These rescue affiliate partnerships will provide a vital supportive role for AAMW as it creates a safety net for animals that have come into the AAMW shelter.”

The summit effort is one of the first steps in an ongoing process to help Amarillo animal welfare organizations work collaboratively.

For more information about the collaboration effort, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.