AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is investigating after a dog and her puppies were purposely injured and abandoned on Thursday.

Ty Vernon, the field services manager at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW), said the City of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Department found the dog and her puppies near a dumpster in the alley after a citizen saw them.

He said the dogs were dumped in the alley in the 2500 block of N. Bolton Street, in the Mesa Verde neighborhood.

“The puppies, unfortunately, were deceased,” said Vernon. “When they called and our officer arrived, and did observe some injuries on the mother dog and then the deceased puppies inside the kennel.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society (APHS) said the mother dog had been stabbed in the neck and her six newborn puppies had been killed.

“So, the mother dog is doing a lot better,” said Vernon on Friday. “That officer brought the mother straight back to the shelter and she saw our vet here at the at this shelter and they took care of her and made sure she’s feeling better.”

APHS said once the dog was stabilized, they took her to a veterinarian clinic for further treatment. They have already committed to paying whatever it takes to help her recover. They are also taking donations for her vet bill.

“It’s definitely not going to be cheap with the medical equipment that’s needed, you know,” said Vernon. “IVs, and stitches and everything like that, that’s needed to keep the animal, you know, healthy, and everything is definitely going to be a little bit more on the expensive side.”

He said once the mother dog is healthy enough, APHS will most likely send her to a rescue. If not, AAMW will adopt her out.

Vernon said there are consequences for abusing animals.

“Not only this situation, but any other situation where people are abandoning animals or dumping them or, you know, harming or injuring them, is a felony charge in the state of Texas,” he added. “So, if we have enough evidence to prosecute someone, definitely it would be—they’re looking at a felony charge, which could include, hefty fines or up to jail time.”

According to Vernon, there are much better options than dumping pets. He said if you see this happening, call AAMW.

“Look around the area, see if they see anyone doing it so that we can investigate and prosecute the people that are committing these crimes.”

Vernon also said if someone has issues taking care of an animal, whether for financial reasons or health issues with the animal, they can call AAMW’s front desk to surrender their pets.

“We schedule appointments for surrender. We just have them come up here and surrender their animal to us,” Vernon said. “Of course, at that point, we would take care of their medical needs or find a new home for them so that we can get them into a better situation.”