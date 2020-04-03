AAMW holding pet food drive-thru for struggling pet owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department is looking to help Pet Owners who are struggling to get their loved one’s food right now.

The AAMW, with the help of Merrick Pet Care, started a Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry with the intention of helping pet owners who are struggling to keep their pets fed right now due to COVID-19.

The drive-thru pantry held Thursday, April 2, had plenty of Amarillo citizens lined up to receive food for their pets.

Dr. Kathryn Wrubel, the Director of Animal Management and Welfare said, “What we’re doing today is a pet drive-thru pantry. And we’re providing free dog and cat food for citizens of Amarillo during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have partnered with Merrick Pet Foods, who has generously provided this food, at no cost.”

If you missed today’s drive-thru, it is ok, there will be a drive-thru held every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the (AAMW) facility, at 3501 S. Osage.

