AAMW changes location of Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics due to high demand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department (AAMW) changed the location of upcoming Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics. The City said the change is due to an impressive response by the community.

The drive-thru clinics will continue on the next three Saturdays, August 21, August 28, and September 4, at the North Parking Lot of Dick Bivins Stadium, from the Third Street entrance. Both remaining clinics will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to city officials, almost 500 dogs were vaccinated at the first AAMW Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, August 14. “We had a tremendous response to our first vaccination clinic, so much so that extra space is needed so that everyone has the opportunity to have their dog vaccinated – free of charge,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley.

Vaccinations consist of the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine. (DHPP is a canine vaccine that prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and two types of adenovirus – hepatitis), the City said in a statement.

