AACAL and Pantex team up to promote and celebrate women in the engineering industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AACAL and Pantex teamed up to promote and celebrate women in the engineering industry.

On Feb. 25, they held their annual “Introduce a girl to Engineering” event at AACAL’s AMTECH Facility to show off the local efforts promoting STEM curriculum.

Students also had the opportunity to meet women working in nuclear science.

“It is so very critical that we have these events for “Introduce a girl to engineering” and STEM week for our students so that they can see all of the STEM possibilities and all the things they can do and the opportunities that they have, we need to open the doors so they have these avenues,” said Jen Kelly, CNS.

They hope the annual event will encourage more women to consider career in STEM.