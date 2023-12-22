AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After gas prices in Texas hit their lowest state average for 2023 on Monday, prices shot up more than 20 cents per gallon in some areas right before the holiday weekend, according to AAA Texas.

Gas prices in Texas averaged $2.69/gallon on Friday, according to AAA Texas, which was noted as 12 cents higher than one week ago and 8 cents higher than the same day last year. Nationally, the price of gas rose to an average of $3.12/gallon, 2 cents more than one week ago and 1 cent higher than last year.

AAA Texas reported that the months-long steady decrease in gas prices is likely to end after the price of wholesale gasoline jumped by up to 25 cents during the week. The Oil Price Information Service said that late December and January tend to be volatile times for gas prices, with no clear trend.

“Gas price changes really varied this week across Texas metro areas after the statewide average dropped on Monday to $2.54, its lowest level of 2023,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “We would expect the areas that have not yet experienced increases to start posting higher prices in coming days, unless wholesale gasoline prices reverse course and drop significantly.”

Out of the major metropolitan areas in Texas, Midland reported the highest average gas price on Thursday at $2.92/gallon with drivers in Tyler paying the least at $2.57/gallon. The Amarillo area saw an increase of 12 cents during the week to reach an average of $2.61/gallon, while Lubbock reported an increase of 3 cents to reach an average of $2.59/gallon.