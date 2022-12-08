A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AAA Texas released the most recent trends for gas prices throughout the state, with Amarillo averaging around $2.66 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to a news release from AAA Texas, officials said the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, eight cents less than what AAA Texas reported as the average for last week.

Officials said the state’s average is lower than the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, which is reported at $3.33. Officials said Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country.

“Texans continue to see savings at the pump as retail gasoline prices fall another eight cents per gallon on average week-to-week,” AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release.

Officials said that Amarillo is averaging around $2.66 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, compared to $2.79 per gallon a week ago.