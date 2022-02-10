AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AAA Texas released information Thursday that the Texas gas price average is 97 cents higher on average than a year ago. Crude oil prices and demand for fuel have also increased.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, resulting in a seven-cent increase from last week and a 97 cent per gallon increase compared to last year.

The current average for gas in the Amarillo area is around $3.09 per gallon, compared to last week’s average of $2.97 per gallon. In other places throughout the state, El Paso is seeing an average of $3.56 per gallon, while towns including McAllen, Sherman and Victoria are seeing around $3.08 per gallon.

AAA Texas announced that the national average price for a gallon on regular unleaded is $3.48 per gallon, resulting in seven cents more than this time last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon last year.

“Texas drivers are paying 97 cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, on average, than they were a year ago and about $1.40 more per gallon than two years ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The trend of more expensive fuel is likely going to continue in the short term. Crude oil prices are rising amid growing geopolitical tensions and strengthening demand for crude oil products such as heating oil and motor fuel.”

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the recent cold weather, along with the concern that Russia will “react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil”, will put pressure on the global market and impact fuel prices.

Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $4.68 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.