AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Prices at the pump are beginning to slip as AAA Texas announced on Thursday that the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, 19 cents less than on this day last week.

Drivers in College Station are paying the most at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying around $3.59 per gallon, reported AAA.

Additionally, AAA said that there continues to be a high demand for travel in July and it remains unclear how long the “downward pressure” will continue at the pump.

“The statewide retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average fell below $4 for the first time since the second week of May,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “With gas prices continuing to decline, more people may be encouraged to make last-minute decisions to travel.”

Studies have shown that “personal driving habits” was the biggest factor that affected fuel consumption and, according to AAA, changing driving behaviors can result in additional savings at the pump.

Here are a few tips that AAA provided to save money at the pump this summer:

AAA Texas weekend gas prices via gasprices.aaa.com

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

AAA said that drivers can find current gas prices, discounts, and track AAA roadside assistance, along with traffic conditions in their area on the AAA app for the iPhone.

Visit the AAA website to find branch offices throughout Texas.