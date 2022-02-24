AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from AAA Texas, gas prices soared after the most recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Drivers in Amarillo saw an average of $3.06/gallon Thursday morning as crude oil prices rose to around $100 per barrel.

AAA Texas reported that statewide, regular unleaded fuel averaged $3.21/gallon on Thursday. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of fuel was noted at $3.54, two cents more than last week, and 88 cents more than the price at this time last year.

For the first time in six weeks, according to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average for Texas did not increase week to week. However, Texans are paying 35% more for gas than this time last year and are seeing the highest retail gas prices in more than seven years. Market analysts have suggested prices will trend upward, especially going into the spring travel season.

“The upward momentum from pump prices may have paused for a moment, but don’t expect the slowdown to become a trend as crude oil prices continue to rise amid geopolitical and supply chain issues,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster, “With Texas gasoline prices 35 percent higher than one year ago, AAA Texas reminds consumers that unless your vehicle requires premium fuel, you’re likely just wasting money, according to AAA Automotive research.”