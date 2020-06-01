Local virtual memorial to be held to commemorate the life of George Floyd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The North Heights Advisory Association is holding a virtual memorial to commemorate the life of George Floyd, a life that was taken by what the organization is calling “a senseless act of violence.”

“We want to show other citizens around the world that we stand with them and that we understand what’s going on, at times such as this when we have so many injustices that are being carried out,” Melodie Graves, a North Heights Advisory Association, board member stated.

At a time where protests are erupting around the country and the world, the NHAA is asking for a moment of silence and reflection.



“We will observe a moment of silence at 9:25 [p.m.]. That being the time that George Floyd was declared dead by the coroner,” Graves explained.

Graves said now is the time for everyone to come together.

“At a time such as this when we’re all hurting and we’re all fearful. We must understand that we must come together and make a united front so that we can make the impact that needs to be made,” Graves said.

To see the memorial you can watch it here at 9:15 pm.

