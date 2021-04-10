“A very Texas thing:” Ding-dong ditch on horseback

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo couple said “a very Texas thing” happened to them Thursday when they got unexpected visitors on their doorstep.

That night, Josh and Alison Mills’ doorbell camera picked up some interesting video—to say the least.

Alison posted the video to Facebook, saying, “A very Texas thing happened today. We were ding dong ditched by some kids on horseback.”

The video has since been shared more than 3,800 times on Facebook.

The Mills said they were not the only family in their neighborhood who had visitors. The riders went to several other houses on horseback as well.

All in all, it was not the most unusual sighting on a Thursday night in Amarillo.