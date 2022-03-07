AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As oil and gas prices steeply increase, a political science professor at West Texas A&M University said we can expect a very expensive summer.

Dr. Chris Macaulay, an assistant professor of political science at WTAMU, said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing concerns about oil and gas supply.

“As it stands, Russian exports have not actually decreased meaningfully as a result of the conflict but there are fears that they will, and the fear that it will alone leads to speculation, which leads to an increase in oil prices,” said Dr. Macaulay on Monday.

According to Dr. Macaulay, Russian oil exports to Europe go through three basic pipelines, one of which goes through Ukraine.

“Right now, there are fears that the Russian pipeline to Ukraine, which feeds into South Eastern Europe in particular, is going to be either damaged or shut down as a result of the conflict,” he said. “And anytime supply is decreased without a similar decrease in demand, you’re going to see prices go up”

Although the U.S. does not get most of its oil and gas from Russia, Dr. Macaulay said the impact is the same as it is a competitive, global market.

“So even though we don’t get most of our oil and gas from Russia, because other countries do and we’re competing for that oil and gas, it results in a concurrent rise in our oil and gas prices,” he continued.

While the U.S. weighs whether it should sanction Russian oil and gas exports, Dr. Macaulay said the result would be even high prices.

“If the United States and its friends do decide to sanction and stop trading Russian oil, we will see oil prices skyrocket, almost certainly to record levels, because Russia is the second biggest oil and gas exporter in the world,” said Dr. Macaulay. “And for them to be cut off to what from Western markets will lead to a massive supply shock.”

He continued, “It’s hard to say exactly how much but I would not be shocked to see six, seven dollars a gallon gas if we decided to cut off the world’s second biggest oil and gas producer from global markets.”

Dr. Macaulay said eventually, markets will adjust and some will look for new sources of oil.

He also said there was very little demand for gas at the beginning of the pandemic, with fewer people driving. Now, demand is at pre-pandemic levels and supply remains low.

“The problem is, this is a really bad time for that because the pandemic has led to a supply chain collapse a big, big backlog in supply chain issues, which means that we are in about the worst possible situation for changing where you get your goods,” said Dr. Macaulay.

For all these reasons, Dr. Macaulay said we can expect a very expensive summer, and possibly, even year. We can also expect to pay more for energy bills.

“Oil and gas is an important source of energy production in Texas and outside the United States and as a result, when the summer hits, and people need to, you know, cool their homes, they’re putting a similar pressure on oil and gas that will be felt at the gas pump, as well as in their energy bill,” he said.

He also said while President Biden has some factors in his control, like whether the U.S. will put sanctions on Russian oil, many are not.

“I know like President Biden has been criticized for stopping the Keystone XL expansion. I’m sure that has increased oil and gas prices a little bit, right, just because by definition, it’s decreasing the supply,” said Dr. Macaulay. “But it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the Russia, Ukraine, economic activity, and OPEC production.”

Dr. Macaulay said in the future, we could see a bipartisan effort to move away from reliance on oil and gas because of national security implications.

“Because this has kind of highlighted the degree to which Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries like Russia have leverage over us when it comes to international conflict, and how they can kind of hold us hostage a little bit by threatening to cut their oil production and hurting us at the pump,” he said.