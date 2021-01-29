A preview of the new Thompson Park pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s historic Thompson Park Pool is now back on track to reopen by Memorial Day, which is now just four months away.

The Thompson Park Pool has been referred to as “historic” many times, as it was first opened back in 1931.

However, the pool was closed back in 2018 due to structural issues and based on the issue of public safety. Before this closing, the pool had been in existence for 87 years.

With the reopening only months away, Jan. 29 was the first opportunity for media members to get a first glimpse at the new Thompson Park Pool. This new pool will be the largest public aquatics site in the Amarillo area.

Wiley Hicks, President of Wiley Hicks Jr. Inc., shared that as of right now, they are about 30% complete with the construction.

Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson was also present at the construction site today and believes that the new pool will be a boost to our local economy.

“So I know this pool is going to be important in the history of our city, important in giving access to city amenities to people that live on the Northside, but it’s really boiling down to me about fun and economic development,” said Mayor Nelson.

“We are excited to be able to provide a first look at the new Thompson Park Pool,” said City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba. “This facility is going to be a highlight of the many amenities that the city provides to residents. This facility was created with a lot of public input and consideration, and we want to show what this facility is going to be once it is complete and ready for the public to enjoy.”

Additionally, Kashuba said it is exciting because this project is based on community feedback.

He continued, “We did a survey and we had over 1,400 people respond and the overwhelming response was we want a lazy river. So we’ve added a lazy river. The number one thing the community did not want was laps swimming.”

The new $7.9 million Thompson Park Pool will include a lazy river, slides, a concession area and a new parking area. It is scheduled to open around Memorial Day.

Kashuba shared that within the next month, further discussion and updates will take place, focusing on what the pool is going to look like in terms of programs, pricing, and hours.