A message from KAMR Local 4’s Vice President and General Manager on COVID-19 Coverage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Below is a message from KAMR Local 4 Vice President and General Manager, Brandy Sanchez, on our coverage of COVID-19.
Dear KAMR Local 4 / Fox 14 Viewers:
With the on-going developments of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) global pandemic, I want to personally reach out to you to remind you of KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14’s unwavering commitment to keeping the Amarillo DMA / High Plains community informed with timely and factual news.
As a trusted source for local news, in times like this, people will tend to spend more time tuned to KAMR Local 4 / Fox 14 and online at myhighplains.com. We will continue to work hard to provide facts and a local focus on what this virus pandemic means to the people of Amarillo and the High Plains.
Please consider KAMR Local 4 / Fox 14 as your partner in disseminating important facts, developments and instructions to the people of Amarillo and the High Plains.
Sincerely,
Brandy Sanchez
Vice President and General Manager
