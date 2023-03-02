AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting several activities for parents and children to enjoy for spring break including their ‘Round the World Spring Break Camp from March 13-17.

Here is a list of the age groups and times for the camp:

Pre-K Camp: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

Kinder-first grade and second grade-fourth grade : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We really encourage parents to come in, have their kids sign up for a day where they get to learn and have some exciting science adventures. And this is something while they’re not in school, but they’re not just going to be stuck in front of a TV,” said the Don Harrington Discovery Center Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Noble. “We really want them to get some of that energy out to do something creative and something that they can use their brains with and have good times with friends.”

‘Round the World camp is part of Camp Discovery. The purpose for this camp is for young explorers to learn how the world is impacted by science through experiments, demonstrations, and “explorer-approved” creations.

Noble said the curriculum for camp will be different every day, “We do different themes for each day in our day camps. They’re going to get to “travel around the world,” said Noble. “We’ll be highlighting different continents for each day of our day camp. So like, we’ll be learning about Asia on one day and Australia on another.”

The theme for the camp is ‘Round the World because for each day they will learn about different cultures and traditions around the world.

Another event that is happening on March 13-17 is the Spring Break Spectacular! at the Discovery Center. The theme for this event is to show how to live locally. Each day will emphasize what Amarillo has to offer.

“As far as helping to coordinate our events, really helping to manage making sure everybody has what they need. Our volunteers can come in and do water duty and make sure all of our friends have what they need there. During our some of our other programs, we need help facilitating activities,” said Noble. “It just depends on what we have going throughout the year. But we always need volunteers. We’re a nonprofit, and so we’ll take all the help we can get and it’s really, really great for us to have all of the help through the community.”

For more information on ‘Round the World Spring Break Camp or any future events and programs visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center‘s website or visit their Facebook page.