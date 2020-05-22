Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Good Friday afternoon,

Today appears to be a quiet day without the threat of thunderstorms. All activity should stay just east of the Panhandles. Now in saying this, the Storms Prediction Center still has a marginal risk across our far eastern counties. So, if a thunderstorm does develop, be aware of hail, sudden high winds, and heavy rain. Temperature wise, today will trade off between the 80’s and low 90’s.

Tomorrow looks to be breezy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90’s, while Sunday could see another ‘cold front’ moving through, with a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s. Also, isolated storms might develop across our far eastern counties tomorrow evening, followed by scattered activity on Sunday. Any thunderstorms that do develop, could pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

Monday (Memorial Day), should see the frontal boundary south of the Panhandles. In its wake, additional hit or miss thundershowers will be possible, with afternoon temperatures only in the 60’s and 70’s.

In the end, don’t cancel any outdoor plans for this weekend – just keep an eye on the weather. If a storm is near your location, seek substantial shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris