A local man indicted for child pornography charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local man was indicted for child pornography charges.

Nathanial Palomino is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Palomino is in the Randall County Jail with bail set at $25,000.

