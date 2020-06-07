A local church aims to protect congregation after reopening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fellowship had it’s second Sunday of worship today, after reopening to the public. The church is taking measures to make sure that their congregation stays safe.

Amarillo Fellowship reopened their doors on Sunday, May 31, and have added preventative measures to ensure safe worship.

“We are offering hand sanitization, pumps are all over the place. We are offering masks if people want to wear them. We are spacing out all of the chairs five to six feet apart. Families are basically able to sit together in groups,” said Pastor Richie Brown, the Lead Pastor at Amarillo Fellowship.

Pam Brown, the Worship Pastor said spreading out service times gives them extra time to sanitize using a light sanitization mixture.

“The 9:30 to 11:15 just gives us more time to prepare, make it safe, and sanitize and spacious,” said Brown.

Pastor Brown, says he is asking church-goers to be wise.

“We have signs that when they walk through if you have any of the following symptoms of the COVID-19, the virus, that they please go home and enjoy it online,” said Pastor Brown.

Brown says this time has been a unique time for the church and worship.

“We’re so glad just to come back and come together and worship appropriately. Just God’s presence feels the room when two or three are gathered in his name and his presence just feels the house,” said Brown.

Another change Amarillo Fellowship has implemented is to its tithing buckets. Each row will have one placed in the middle of the seats and after the 9:30 service, those buckets will be picked up and replaced with new buckets for the 11:15 service.

Amarillo Fellowship has set aside a room for at-risk and older individuals, where it will be a smaller group of people. At the end of each service, that room is being dismissed first to allow them to leave first.

