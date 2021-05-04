A friendship formed from miracles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Bracken Hailes and Caleb Poole met while being treated for ALL or Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and became instant friends.

“Caleb and Bracken are good friends. They are funny around each other,” said Kellie Poole, Caleb’s mother.

Jennie Hailes, Bracken’s mom said that their friendship has been a huge blessing for both families.

“Both boys love to play together being so close in age. It is nice to be able to talk about Caleb and how he has a port just like Bracken. Or even some experiences I am able to say, ‘Hey Caleb had to do the same thing and he was brave!’ So it helps to encourage Bracken as well,” said Hailes.

Courtesy: Jennie Hailes

Kellie said that having Jennie to talk to and to know what she is going through is great.

“They are almost, they are in the exact same spot in treatment. We lean on each other, especially during steroid week when they both just want to eat everything in the house or cry about spilling some milk or anything like that,” said Poole.

Courtesy: Jennie Hailes

Hailes added she is happy to have met the Poole family, so Caleb and Bracken don’t have to go through this alone.

“I wouldn’t wish this journey on anyone but we sure are glad to have the Poole family with us!” said Hailes.

If you would like to help kids like Bracken and Caleb, you can go here to donate.