A female is dead after an early morning accident in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An accident in Amarillo early this morning left one woman dead and others injured.

The Amarillo Police Department said that on June 21, 2020, at 1:14 AM, officers were dispatched to a car accident at Washington St. and Wolfin Ave.

According to officials, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 41-year-old female was moving south on Washington St. While a 2008 Mazda 3 was heading east on Wolflin Avenue turning northbound on to Washington St.

Authorities said the Hyundai hit the Mazda, and Rhonda Stephenson, a 35-year-old female passenger, was ejected from the Mazda.

APD said Stephenson was transported to a local area hospital where she later died from injuries received in the crash. They also said a second passenger in the Mazda, a 19-year-old female, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD said the driver of the Mazda left the scene before the investigation was complete and that the driver of the Hyundai was also transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The APD said alcohol and no seat belts were factors for both drivers and occupants in this crash, and that no arrests have been made at this point.

The incident is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department, according to the APD.

More from MyHighPlains.com: