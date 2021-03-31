A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the First Baptist Church in Hall County April 12

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Hall County Emergency Management said there will be a COVID-19 clinic at the First Baptist Church in Memphis administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19, this posted on the Hall County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
The clinic will be held on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to Hall County Emergency Management, there is no preregistration and no appointments are required, it is a walk in clinic.
