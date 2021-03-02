A contractor from the Canadian area has been arrested for allegedly recording people in their homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local contractor from the Canadian area has been arrested for allegedly recording people in their homes reports the Hemphill County Sheriff.

According to the Sheriff, Wil Douthitt is charged with five counts of invasive visual recording.

He allegedly used his job to access houses said the Sheriff.

He was arrested last month.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss