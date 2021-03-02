AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local contractor from the Canadian area has been arrested for allegedly recording people in their homes reports the Hemphill County Sheriff.
According to the Sheriff, Wil Douthitt is charged with five counts of invasive visual recording.
He allegedly used his job to access houses said the Sheriff.
He was arrested last month.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Calico County Restaurant Adds New Items to the Menu
- A contractor from the Canadian area has been arrested for allegedly recording people in their homes
- New Amsterdam Cast Member Talks Season 3: Battling Covid-19
- Sharpened Iron Studios Creating Big Spaces for Video/Audio Production
- Austin-area woman dies after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches