AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Originally named for its proficiency with quarter-mile races, the American Quarter Horse became a staple of Texas and American history through its impact as the breed of choice for working cattle in the American West.

But, why are there so many around Amarillo?

As a historical and cultural centerpiece of the High Plains and the headquarters of the American Quarter Horse Association, a city-wide art project in Amarillo was created to allow visitors to follow the hoof prints of the versatile all-American breed.

Not only can American Quarter Horses be seen on ranches surrounding Amarillo, but in rodeo events and often in film and television. As noted by historians and scientists, major Texas cattle ranches such as the Four Sixes Ranch, the King Ranch, and the Waggoner Ranch played significant roles in the development of the breed, which now dominates in events and jobs that require speed.

“Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse,” as described by Center City of Amarillo, is a community-wide public art display to honor the American Quarter Horse. Sponsored by local businesses, dozens of life-size horses decorated by local artists populate a “Hoof Prints Tour” around Amarillo. The project initially began in 2002 and contributed to funds for Center City of Amarillo, made possible with the organization and its partnership with the American Quarter Horse Association, the Amarillo Cultural District, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the State Cultural District.

As detailed on the Center City of Amarillo resource page and in the Hoof Prints brochure, here is a comprehensive list and gallery of the project’s horses found in different areas of Amarillo.

Downtown Amarillo

Downtown Amarillo “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

1. Giallo – 550 S. Buchanan – NewCrest Image

On the Prairie Dog Fork – 320 S. Polk – Maxor

The Future of Texas Is In Good Hands – 701 S. Taylor – Merrill Lynch

Old Blue – 500 S. Taylor – Amarillo National Bank

Freedom – 700 S. Pierce – Basden Bail Bonds

Patriot Pony – 1300 Harrison – Park Place Towers

The Great American Horse – 1300 Jackson – The Continental

Blaze – 310 Van Buren St. – Amarillo Fire Department

Sarge – 200 SE Third Ave. – Amarillo Police Department

Scout – 404 S. Hayden – Howard C. Allen/Tri-State Mechanical

Pride’s Journey – 317 S. Van Buren – AmeriPride

Amarillo Super Spirit – 1000 S. Polk – Cenveo

Sunset in Texas – 801 S. Fillmore – Upshaw Insurance

Blue Blaze – 1314 S. Polk – Amarillo College

Music Box – 613 SW 10th Ave. – Music Box

Blueprint – 3401 S. Fillmore – Diversified Interiors – REMOVED FOR REPAINT

Patches – 1217 S. Tyler – REMOVED

Lone Star – 2736 SW 10th Ave. – A-Team Rentals

Unity – 3600 W. 15th Ave.- People’s Federal Credit Union

Trigger – 1619 S. Kentucky – Dyer’s BBQ

Bronco – 1601 S. Georgia – St. Andrews Episcopal School

Rebel Booster – 3921 Westlawn – Tascosa High School Rebel Booster Club

Hick’s Horse – 1301 W. Third Ave. – Wiley Hicks, Jr., Inc.

Simmie, IV – 1301 SW 7th Ave. – Plains Plumbing Co., LLC

Sur-Loc-Homes – 1800 SW 8th Ave. – RSM Builders Supply

Name to be determined – 790 S. Buchanan St. – Xcel Energy

Southeast Amarillo

Southeast Amarillo “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Future – 1701 Hollywood Rd. – Owens Corning

Dancer – 11150 FM 1541 – Amarillo Salvage Pool

Revelation 19:11 – 8827 S. FM 1541 – Cowboy Church & Arena of Life

Bring on Tomorrow – 2271 SE 27th Ave. – AIG

Tyrone Knocks – E 1151, 8901 FM 1541 – Plaska Contractors

Hod Rod Skippy – 5309 S. Washington – Bill’s Backyard Classics

Hughes Hoofprint – 5401 S. Washington – Hughes Equipment

Life, Liberty and Happiness – 6511 S. Washington – Miller Paper Co.

Plains – 6699 S. Washington – Plains Transportation

Lone Star – Wolflin Square I-40 & Georgia – Boston & Mays

Wal-Mart – 4215 Canyon Dr. – Wal-Mart

Name to be determined – 3401 S. Fillmore – Diversified Interiors

Country – 4030 Canyon Dr. – Country Chevrolet

Howdy Howdy – 4040 Canyon Dr. – Scottie’s Transmission

Name to be determined – 1401 W. Farmers Ave. – Affiliated Foods

Name to be determined – 4101 S. Georgia St. – Texas Panhandle War Memorial

Name to be determined – 3410 Airway Blvd. – Scharbauer Ranches

Name to be determined – 3701 Airway Blvd. – Global Animal Products

Name to be determined – 3401 Airway Blvd. – Air Oasis

Medical Center

Medical Center Area “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Hope Malone – 1901 Medi Park Dr., Building C – Advanced Pain Care

Earth, Wind, Fire & Water – #11 Medical Drive – SW Neuroscience & Spine Center

Pride of the Masked Rider – 1400 Coulter – Texas Tech Health Science Center

Centennial – 6500 Amarillo Blvd. West – Panhandle 4-H

Seahorse – 1500 S. Coulter – Family Medical Centers

Reflections of Love – 1301 S. Coulter – Women’s Healthcare/Dr. David Chastain

Survivor – 1310 Wallace Blvd. – Amarillo Comprehensive Breast Care Center

Children’s World – 17 Care Circle – Amarillo Children’s Clinic

Leopard and Roses – 500 Quail Creek Drive – Dr. Ronald D. Whittington

Freedom – 6010 Amarillo Blvd. West – Thomas E. Creek, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Heart – 1901 Port Lane – Amarillo Heart Group PA

Doc – 5500 SW Ninth Ave. – Craig Methodist Retirement Community

Scout – 401 Tascosa Road – Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America

Spirit of Service – 1700 Gentry Dr. – Atmos Energy

Peacemaker – 10101 Amarillo Blvd. West – Fort Amarillo RV Resort

Name to be determined – 6907 John David Circle – Panhandle Ortho & Hand – Dr. Longhofer

Name to be determined – 1020 Tascosa Rd. – Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home

South/Southwest Amarillo

South/Southwest Area “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Cinergy’s Best Flicks – 9201 Cinergy Square – Cinergy Entertainment

ER Doc – 3530 S. Soncy – The ER on Soncy

Stagecoach – 4140 S. Coulter – Wells Fargo

The Mustang – 5600 W. 49th Ave. – Bonham Middle School (Inside the school)

Liberty – 7200 Hillside – People’s Federal Credit Union

Ole Blue – 3435 Reeder – Sleepy Hollow Elementary

Oh What A Feeling – 4500 S. Soncy – Street Toyota

Cherry Lime – 7417 SW 34th Ave. – Sonic Drive In

Happy – 3423 Soncy – Happy State Bank

Texas – 3600 Soncy – Texas Furniture

Cavalier Ellis B Cheval – 3218 Hobbs Rd. – The Lone Star Ballet

America’s Horse 2 – 8101 SW 34th – Bank of America

Hilly – 6650 Soncy Rd. – Hillside Heights Rehabilitation Suites

Shelby – 3400 Soncy – Gene Messer Ford

Blue Thunder – 5807 SW 45th St., Suite 205 – Goodwill Industries of North Texas

Perseverance – 2530 S. Georgia St. – Market Street United

North/Northwest Amarillo

North/Northeast Amarillo Area “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Jetsetter – Rick Husband International Airport – 10801 Airport Blvd.

Straight Up – Bell Helicoptor- 10201 Airport Blvd.

Cowboy – Cowboy Roundup USA – 3301 E. 10th Avenue

Weyco – Weyerhaesuer – 4715 NE 24th Avenue

Tuffy – Sanborn School/Amarillo Education Foundation – 700 S. Roberts St.

Don – Palo Duro High School (inside of school) – 1400 N. Grant St.

Cowboy Justice – Potter County Sheriff’s Office – 13103 NE 29th Avenue

The Real Thing – 8700 Center Port Blvd. – Coca Cola Distribution Center

Pantex Hoofprint – US Hwy 60 & FM 2373 – Pantex Plant

Amarillo Star – 10610 American Drive – Tac Air

Soda Pop – 8115 Amarillo Blvd. East – Pepsico

Name to be determined – 10720 Amarillo Blvd. East – Midwest Fab & Construction

Name to be determined – 1803 Amarillo Blvd. West – Palmer Painting Co. Inc.

I-40 West Area

I-40 West Area “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Larry’s Legacy – 6900 I-40 West – Perdue Brandon Law Firm

Green #6 – 10801 West I-40 – Route 66 RV Park

Longhorn Horse – 8200 West I-40 – Longhorn Steakhouse

Fudd Stud – 8518 West I-40 – Fuddrucker’s

America’s Horse, America’s Future – 7200 West I-40 – Amarillo ISD

Branded USA – 7920 West I-40 – Cavender’s

Red #2 – 10801 West I-40 – Route 66 RV Park

Red Horse – 13201 Indian Hills Road – Krause Landscape Contractors

Hooter’s Philly – 8101 West I-40 – Hooters

Salty – 8300 West I-40 – Landry’s Management

Quickstart – 8540 West I-40 – Drury Inn

Sir Lends A Lot – 6098 W. I-40 – Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union

Timber – 2401 S. Soncy – Twin Peaks Restaurants LP

I-40 East Area

I-40 East Area “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Roomie – 2301 East I-40 – Ashmore Inn & Suites II, Inc.

Total Package – 2601 East I-40 – American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum

We’ve Been Friends a Long Time – 2100 East I-40 – Plains Chevrolet

Name to be determined – 4210 SE 22nd Ave. – UniFirst

Surrounding Areas

Outside Amarillo “Hoof Prints” horses – via Center City of Amarillo

Shaq – 3850 Mack Rd. – Pioneer General Contractors

Swordfish – 19300 FM 1541 – Timber Creek Veterinary Hospital

E Pluribus Unum – 19100 FM 1258 – Phyllis Nickum

Justice – 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon, TX – Randall County Justice Center

Old Sandy – Dumas, TX – McDonald’s

Not listed: Bushland, TX

