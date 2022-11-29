AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Originally named for its proficiency with quarter-mile races, the American Quarter Horse became a staple of Texas and American history through its impact as the breed of choice for working cattle in the American West.
But, why are there so many around Amarillo?
As a historical and cultural centerpiece of the High Plains and the headquarters of the American Quarter Horse Association, a city-wide art project in Amarillo was created to allow visitors to follow the hoof prints of the versatile all-American breed.
Not only can American Quarter Horses be seen on ranches surrounding Amarillo, but in rodeo events and often in film and television. As noted by historians and scientists, major Texas cattle ranches such as the Four Sixes Ranch, the King Ranch, and the Waggoner Ranch played significant roles in the development of the breed, which now dominates in events and jobs that require speed.
“Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse,” as described by Center City of Amarillo, is a community-wide public art display to honor the American Quarter Horse. Sponsored by local businesses, dozens of life-size horses decorated by local artists populate a “Hoof Prints Tour” around Amarillo. The project initially began in 2002 and contributed to funds for Center City of Amarillo, made possible with the organization and its partnership with the American Quarter Horse Association, the Amarillo Cultural District, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the State Cultural District.
As detailed on the Center City of Amarillo resource page and in the Hoof Prints brochure, here is a comprehensive list and gallery of the project’s horses found in different areas of Amarillo.
Downtown Amarillo
- 1. Giallo – 550 S. Buchanan – NewCrest Image
- On the Prairie Dog Fork – 320 S. Polk – Maxor
- The Future of Texas Is In Good Hands – 701 S. Taylor – Merrill Lynch
- Old Blue – 500 S. Taylor – Amarillo National Bank
- Freedom – 700 S. Pierce – Basden Bail Bonds
- Patriot Pony – 1300 Harrison – Park Place Towers
- The Great American Horse – 1300 Jackson – The Continental
- Blaze – 310 Van Buren St. – Amarillo Fire Department
- Sarge – 200 SE Third Ave. – Amarillo Police Department
- Scout – 404 S. Hayden – Howard C. Allen/Tri-State Mechanical
- Pride’s Journey – 317 S. Van Buren – AmeriPride
- Amarillo Super Spirit – 1000 S. Polk – Cenveo
- Sunset in Texas – 801 S. Fillmore – Upshaw Insurance
- Blue Blaze – 1314 S. Polk – Amarillo College
- Music Box – 613 SW 10th Ave. – Music Box
- Blueprint – 3401 S. Fillmore – Diversified Interiors – REMOVED FOR REPAINT
- Patches – 1217 S. Tyler – REMOVED
- Lone Star – 2736 SW 10th Ave. – A-Team Rentals
- Unity – 3600 W. 15th Ave.- People’s Federal Credit Union
- Trigger – 1619 S. Kentucky – Dyer’s BBQ
- Bronco – 1601 S. Georgia – St. Andrews Episcopal School
- Rebel Booster – 3921 Westlawn – Tascosa High School Rebel Booster Club
- Hick’s Horse – 1301 W. Third Ave. – Wiley Hicks, Jr., Inc.
- Simmie, IV – 1301 SW 7th Ave. – Plains Plumbing Co., LLC
- Sur-Loc-Homes – 1800 SW 8th Ave. – RSM Builders Supply
- Name to be determined – 790 S. Buchanan St. – Xcel Energy
Southeast Amarillo
- Future – 1701 Hollywood Rd. – Owens Corning
- Dancer – 11150 FM 1541 – Amarillo Salvage Pool
- Revelation 19:11 – 8827 S. FM 1541 – Cowboy Church & Arena of Life
- Bring on Tomorrow – 2271 SE 27th Ave. – AIG
- Tyrone Knocks – E 1151, 8901 FM 1541 – Plaska Contractors
- Hod Rod Skippy – 5309 S. Washington – Bill’s Backyard Classics
- Hughes Hoofprint – 5401 S. Washington – Hughes Equipment
- Life, Liberty and Happiness – 6511 S. Washington – Miller Paper Co.
- Plains – 6699 S. Washington – Plains Transportation
- Lone Star – Wolflin Square I-40 & Georgia – Boston & Mays
- Wal-Mart – 4215 Canyon Dr. – Wal-Mart
- Name to be determined – 3401 S. Fillmore – Diversified Interiors
- Country – 4030 Canyon Dr. – Country Chevrolet
- Howdy Howdy – 4040 Canyon Dr. – Scottie’s Transmission
- Name to be determined – 1401 W. Farmers Ave. – Affiliated Foods
- Name to be determined – 4101 S. Georgia St. – Texas Panhandle War Memorial
- Name to be determined – 3410 Airway Blvd. – Scharbauer Ranches
- Name to be determined – 3701 Airway Blvd. – Global Animal Products
- Name to be determined – 3401 Airway Blvd. – Air Oasis
Medical Center
- Hope Malone – 1901 Medi Park Dr., Building C – Advanced Pain Care
- Earth, Wind, Fire & Water – #11 Medical Drive – SW Neuroscience & Spine Center
- Pride of the Masked Rider – 1400 Coulter – Texas Tech Health Science Center
- Centennial – 6500 Amarillo Blvd. West – Panhandle 4-H
- Seahorse – 1500 S. Coulter – Family Medical Centers
- Reflections of Love – 1301 S. Coulter – Women’s Healthcare/Dr. David Chastain
- Survivor – 1310 Wallace Blvd. – Amarillo Comprehensive Breast Care Center
- Children’s World – 17 Care Circle – Amarillo Children’s Clinic
- Leopard and Roses – 500 Quail Creek Drive – Dr. Ronald D. Whittington
- Freedom – 6010 Amarillo Blvd. West – Thomas E. Creek, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Heart – 1901 Port Lane – Amarillo Heart Group PA
- Doc – 5500 SW Ninth Ave. – Craig Methodist Retirement Community
- Scout – 401 Tascosa Road – Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America
- Spirit of Service – 1700 Gentry Dr. – Atmos Energy
- Peacemaker – 10101 Amarillo Blvd. West – Fort Amarillo RV Resort
- Name to be determined – 6907 John David Circle – Panhandle Ortho & Hand – Dr. Longhofer
- Name to be determined – 1020 Tascosa Rd. – Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home
South/Southwest Amarillo
- Cinergy’s Best Flicks – 9201 Cinergy Square – Cinergy Entertainment
- ER Doc – 3530 S. Soncy – The ER on Soncy
- Stagecoach – 4140 S. Coulter – Wells Fargo
- The Mustang – 5600 W. 49th Ave. – Bonham Middle School (Inside the school)
- Liberty – 7200 Hillside – People’s Federal Credit Union
- Ole Blue – 3435 Reeder – Sleepy Hollow Elementary
- Oh What A Feeling – 4500 S. Soncy – Street Toyota
- Cherry Lime – 7417 SW 34th Ave. – Sonic Drive In
- Happy – 3423 Soncy – Happy State Bank
- Texas – 3600 Soncy – Texas Furniture
- Cavalier Ellis B Cheval – 3218 Hobbs Rd. – The Lone Star Ballet
- America’s Horse 2 – 8101 SW 34th – Bank of America
- Hilly – 6650 Soncy Rd. – Hillside Heights Rehabilitation Suites
- Shelby – 3400 Soncy – Gene Messer Ford
- Blue Thunder – 5807 SW 45th St., Suite 205 – Goodwill Industries of North Texas
- Perseverance – 2530 S. Georgia St. – Market Street United
North/Northwest Amarillo
- Jetsetter – Rick Husband International Airport – 10801 Airport Blvd.
- Straight Up – Bell Helicoptor- 10201 Airport Blvd.
- Cowboy – Cowboy Roundup USA – 3301 E. 10th Avenue
- Weyco – Weyerhaesuer – 4715 NE 24th Avenue
- Tuffy – Sanborn School/Amarillo Education Foundation – 700 S. Roberts St.
- Don – Palo Duro High School (inside of school) – 1400 N. Grant St.
- Cowboy Justice – Potter County Sheriff’s Office – 13103 NE 29th Avenue
- The Real Thing – 8700 Center Port Blvd. – Coca Cola Distribution Center
- Pantex Hoofprint – US Hwy 60 & FM 2373 – Pantex Plant
- Amarillo Star – 10610 American Drive – Tac Air
- Soda Pop – 8115 Amarillo Blvd. East – Pepsico
- Name to be determined – 10720 Amarillo Blvd. East – Midwest Fab & Construction
- Name to be determined – 1803 Amarillo Blvd. West – Palmer Painting Co. Inc.
I-40 West Area
- Larry’s Legacy – 6900 I-40 West – Perdue Brandon Law Firm
- Green #6 – 10801 West I-40 – Route 66 RV Park
- Longhorn Horse – 8200 West I-40 – Longhorn Steakhouse
- Fudd Stud – 8518 West I-40 – Fuddrucker’s
- America’s Horse, America’s Future – 7200 West I-40 – Amarillo ISD
- Branded USA – 7920 West I-40 – Cavender’s
- Red #2 – 10801 West I-40 – Route 66 RV Park
- Red Horse – 13201 Indian Hills Road – Krause Landscape Contractors
- Hooter’s Philly – 8101 West I-40 – Hooters
- Salty – 8300 West I-40 – Landry’s Management
- Quickstart – 8540 West I-40 – Drury Inn
- Sir Lends A Lot – 6098 W. I-40 – Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union
- Timber – 2401 S. Soncy – Twin Peaks Restaurants LP
I-40 East Area
- Roomie – 2301 East I-40 – Ashmore Inn & Suites II, Inc.
- Total Package – 2601 East I-40 – American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- We’ve Been Friends a Long Time – 2100 East I-40 – Plains Chevrolet
- Name to be determined – 4210 SE 22nd Ave. – UniFirst
Surrounding Areas
- Shaq – 3850 Mack Rd. – Pioneer General Contractors
- Swordfish – 19300 FM 1541 – Timber Creek Veterinary Hospital
- E Pluribus Unum – 19100 FM 1258 – Phyllis Nickum
- Justice – 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon, TX – Randall County Justice Center
- Old Sandy – Dumas, TX – McDonald’s
- Not listed: Bushland, TX
