A Claude women is dead after car crash; authorities looking for unknown driver

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Stefani Patterson, 43, is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened Thursday, March 25 at around 2:25 a.m., according to the Texas Department Of Public Safety.

Police said they are looking for an unknown driver who left the scene after driving into a ditch on US 287, causing the vehicle to flip over. Patterson was the passenger in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

