BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger woman is pleading guilty for embezzling federal funds.

Monica Moneymaker is charged with conspiracy to embezzle from a federally funded program and embezzlement from a federally funded program.

According to court documents, Moneymaker worker as an agent for the Borger housing authority.

From 2016 to 2019 more than $500,000 of the rent deposits for the authority were not deposited into the bank account.

Moneymaker admitted to embezzling those funds.

She is facing up to five years in prison.