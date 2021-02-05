A Borger woman is pleading guilty for embezzling federal funds

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger woman is pleading guilty for embezzling federal funds.

Monica Moneymaker is charged with conspiracy to embezzle from a federally funded program and embezzlement from a federally funded program.

According to court documents, Moneymaker worker as an agent for the Borger housing authority.

From 2016 to 2019 more than $500,000 of the rent deposits for the authority were not deposited into the bank account.

Moneymaker admitted to embezzling those funds.

She is facing up to five years in prison.

