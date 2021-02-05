BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger woman is pleading guilty for embezzling federal funds.
Monica Moneymaker is charged with conspiracy to embezzle from a federally funded program and embezzlement from a federally funded program.
According to court documents, Moneymaker worker as an agent for the Borger housing authority.
From 2016 to 2019 more than $500,000 of the rent deposits for the authority were not deposited into the bank account.
Moneymaker admitted to embezzling those funds.
She is facing up to five years in prison.
