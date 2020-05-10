Birthday parade for local boy who survived cancer and COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local boy was given a surprise parade to help him celebrate two incredible milestones while also helping him celebrate his 14th birthday.

Not only has Keagan Diehl finished his last cancer treatment, he also beat COVID-19.

Saturday, his supporters showed up to Chaparral Hills Baptist to surprise him with a heartwarming parade to celebrate.

Camp Alphie Vice President Lucy Hernandez says Keagan is an overcomer.

“Well, we have three different celebrations for the same amazing kid. We are celebrating Keagan’s birthday. We’re celebrating his end of treatment and we’re celebrating that he was fighting COVID-19. And he has recovered,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said local law enforcement like Potter County Sheriff Office, Keagan’s classmates and even people who don’t know him came to his parade.