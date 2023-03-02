AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AAA Texas released information about the average gas prices across the state on Thursday, stating that Texas has maintained having the lowest statewide gas price average in the United States.

According to data released Thursday, Texas is averaging $2.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, a decrease from last week’s price average of $2.97 per gallon. In Amarillo, gas is also averaging $2.94 per gallon, a decrease from last week’s average of $2.99. This compares to the United States’ average of $3.37 per gallon, a decrease from last week’s average of $3.39.

Officials with AAA Texas said the higher fuel demand outlook from China, along with ongoing supply concerns from the Ukraine-Russia war, “continue to keep crude oil prices volatile,” according to the news release from the organization. Other factors contributing to overall market uncertainty also include inflation and higher interest rates.

“For the time being, drivers in Texas are seeing pump prices decrease in many areas,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said in the release. “As many people prepare for spring break and summer travel it is important to keep your vehicle well-maintained to optimize its fuel economy as well as prevent breakdowns.”

The gas price averages for other cities throughout the state of Texas this week include:

Abilene: $2.86

Dallas: $2.94

Fort Worth/Arlington: $2.94

Lubbock: $2.89

Wichita Falls: $2.89

For more information, visit AAA Texas’s website.