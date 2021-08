Texas DSHS/TEA updates COVID-19 numbers in local school districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released updated COVID-19 numbers for area school districts throughout the state. According to previous reports, updates to these numbers are expected on Fridays “with data for the previous Monday through Sunday.” On Aug. 13 the data was reset for the 2021-2022 school year.

As of Aug. 27, the Texas DSHS is reporting 20,256 positive student cases of COVID-19 and 7,488 positive staff cases of COVID-19 through the 2021-22 school year across the state.

Data from Amarillo area school districts, as of Aug. 27:

School District Total Enrollment Total Student Cases Total Staff Cases On Campus Off Campus Unknown Amarillo ISD 30,851 49 46 0 32 63 Canyon ISD 10,112 N/A 15 N/A N/A N/A Bushland ISD 1,449 N/A N/A/ N/A N/A N/A Highland Park ISD 868 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A River Road ISD 1,296 N/A 3 N/A N/A N/A Borger ISD 2,454 N/A 6 N/A N/A N/A Stanford- Fritch ISD 675 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD 668 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spring Creek ISD 103 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texhoma ISD 173 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stratford ISD 571 N/A 0 N/A N/A N/A Gruver ISD 433 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pringle-Morse CISD 117 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spearman ISD 792 N/A 1 N/A N/A N/A Chillicothe ISD 204 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanah ISD 513 N/A 0 N/A N/A N/A Perryton ISD 2,083 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boys Ranch ISD 191 N/A 1 N/A N/A N/A Vega ISD 361 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adrian ISD 117 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wildorado ISD 225 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booker ISD 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Follett ISD 177 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Darrouzett ISD 139 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Channing ISD 159 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hartley ISD 233 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dumas ISD 4,095 5 5 1 9 0 Sunray ISD 591 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lefors ISD 168 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McLean ISD 202 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pampa ISD 3,399 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grandview-Hopkins ISD 40 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Miami ISD 200 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian ISD 871 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shamrock ISD 379 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheeler ISD 424 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kelton ISD 123 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fort Elliot CISD 143 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groom ISD 138 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Panhandle ISD 654 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A White Deer ISD 365 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hereford ISD 3,842 0 2 0 2 0 Walcott ISD 143 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bovina ISD 466 0 1 0 0 1` Farwell ISD 550 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Friona ISD 1,081 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazbuddie ISD 184 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dimmitt ISD 1,160 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hart ISD 215 6 1 0 0 7 Nazareth ISD 248 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Claude ISD 301 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarendon ISD 435 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hedley ISD 116 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Memphis ISD 449 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turkey-Quitaque ISD 199 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wellington ISD 532 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Childress ISD 998 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paducah ISD 185 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Happy ISD 272 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tulia ISD 902 N/A 0 N/A N/A N/A Kress ISD 278 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dalhart ISD 1,600 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texline ISD 195 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The TEA has updated its guidance on COVID-19 for Texas school districts regarding school activities, contact tracing, and other protocols.