AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 9th annual turkey run will focus on fighting hunger and providing food assistance for families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays, with donation helping the cause.

According to the High Plains Food Bank (HPFB), the run is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, with runners departing from the ANB Health Club Lobby around noon and arriving at the High Plains Food Bank between 12:15 p.m. and 12:20 p.m.