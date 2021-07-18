9th Annual MTK 5K held at Austin Park, benefits area pediatric cancer patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 9th Annual MTK Memorial Run, benefiting the MTK Foundation, was held out at Austin Park this morning.

The foundation said its mission is to care for, support and help find cures for children fighting pediatric cancer.

It’s named in honor of Madison Taylor Knebusch, who died from cancer at 16 years old.

“But it’s an event where people can get out,” said Levi Knebusch, Executive Director of The MTK Foundation. “They can stay healthy and they can help some of our most vunerable population. These children that have cancer. Someof them, you know, are in dire need of assistance and funds and non clinical counseling.”

The foundation provides services to current pediatric cancer patients in the Texas Panhandle, as well as scholarships and direct pediatric cancer research funding.