AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lace up Amarillo! It’s the Ninth Annual Heights vs. Hamlet All-Star Game.

“We decided to bring something as far as bringing community together,” said Jacquel Love, who organizes the game with his friend Gerry Smith.

Love told myhighplains.com that the reason behind the competition is bigger than a game.

“We didn’t want to keep keep the bad narrative of the north side. He’s from the Hamlet area, and I was raised in North Heights area,” Love explained. “So, we decided to just combine both and use it as something that we could leave something for the kids like a legacy for the kids to grow and be a part of.”

Love said it’s all about showing the you and talent of the north side, and that it’s an honor and a blessing to bring the community together.

“Man, we just get a lot of high school basketball stars, and what we do we just combine them to, to each team and whoever wins, wins. Right now, man, we’ve got a two peat right now, and we’re going for the three peat!,” Love said excitedly.

By three peat, he means the North Heights winners of the last two neighborhood championships on the men’s side.

The squads are split up in men’s and women’s teams from both the North Heights and Hamlet neighborhoods.

The Heights vs. Hamlet All-Star Game is Sunday, June 18th at 3 p.m. at the Palo Duro High School coliseum.

It’s all part of a jam-packed Juneteenth weekend full of parades, pageants, and barbecues, and caps off with a concert featuring Big Tuck, Chalie Boy, and Webbie.