AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement.

via the Amarillo Police Department

APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run along with Chief Martin Birkenfeld and other APD officers.

The graduation ceremony was held at noon Friday.