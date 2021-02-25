915 pounds of THC products seized during Oldham County traffic stop, one arrested

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported to have seized 915 pounds of assorted THC products, and arrested one person, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

On Tuesday at around 10 a.m., DPS reported that a Trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then found the THC products inside multiple large cardboard boxes in the car.

The driver – Dung Truong, 32, Culver City, California – was noted as arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Truong was booked into the Oldham County Jail.

According to DPS, the drugs were allegedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Chicago, Illinois.