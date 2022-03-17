SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Spearman Police Department reports that it is looking for information related to the theft of diesel that happened on March 15.

According to the SPD, the suspected thieves were able to manipulate the fuel pump so that no credit/debit card would be needed to activate the pump and were able to take over $900 worth of diesel fuel.



March 15, 2002, Spearman Police Department is looking for information in reference to a Theft of Diesel Fuel – via Spearman Police Department

Spearman Police said the suspect vehicle and one suspect were caught on store surveillance video. Police are asking that if anyone has information to call their department at 806-659-3707 or Central Dispatch at 806-659-4140.