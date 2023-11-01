BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The date for the 80th Boys Ranch Rodeo has been set for Oct. 12, 2024.

According to Boys Ranch officials, this change of date from the usual Labor Day weekend will “enhance the event for the 80th anniversary.” Officials cited heat concerns and conflict with other Labor Day activities as part of the change of date.

Boys Ranch said the event will include new vendors, campus tours and entertainment options ending with the rodeo.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch located at 8 Julian Bivins Blvd.

The Boys Ranch Rodeo began in 1945 and this is the event’s 80th year. Officials said the event looks to be an “all-encompassing Boys Ranch showcase.”