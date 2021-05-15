806 Cars hosts car show benefitting Faith City Mission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 806 Cars hosted a car show to highlight a good cause.

The 806 Car Show, benefiting the homeless at Faith City Mission here in Amarillo, was held this afternoon at 2795 SW 45th. It lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show was free to the public and for participants showing their cars, but according to event organizers, donations were accepted.

There was also barbecue and cajun food trucks at the event.