Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

806 Cars hosts car show benefitting Faith City Mission

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 806 Cars hosted a car show to highlight a good cause.

The 806 Car Show, benefiting the homeless at Faith City Mission here in Amarillo, was held this afternoon at 2795 SW 45th. It lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show was free to the public and for participants showing their cars, but according to event organizers, donations were accepted.

There was also barbecue and cajun food trucks at the event.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss