Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are now eight new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Report Card, seven new cases have been confirmed today in the Amarillo-area.

Potter County has thee new cases and Randall County has four news cases.

Donley County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

There are now 38 cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on March 31, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed CasesDeaths
Castro80
Curry30
Deaf Smith20
Donley10
Oldham21
Moore10
Potter80
Roosevelt10
Randall100
Swisher10
Texas10
