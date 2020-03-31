8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are now eight new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Report Card, seven new cases have been confirmed today in the Amarillo-area.
Potter County has thee new cases and Randall County has four news cases.
Donley County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
There are now 38 cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on March 31, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Castro
|8
|0
|Curry
|3
|0
|Deaf Smith
|2
|0
|Donley
|1
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|Moore
|1
|0
|Potter
|8
|0
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|Randall
|10
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
