8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are now eight new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Report Card, seven new cases have been confirmed today in the Amarillo-area.

Potter County has thee new cases and Randall County has four news cases.

Donley County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

There are now 38 cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on March 31, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Castro 8 0 Curry 3 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 Donley 1 0 Oldham 2 1 Moore 1 0 Potter 8 0 Roosevelt 1 0 Randall 10 0 Swisher 1 0 Texas 1 0

