AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple people were recently indicted by the Potter County Grand Jury for charges related to sexual crimes involving a minor.

Robert William Antrobus II via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Court documents state that Robert Antrobus, II, 41, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court documents, Antrobus was arrested for a sexual assault that happened in November of 2021.

Freddie Angelo Martinez via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, 48-year-old Freddie Angelo Martinez was recently indicted for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Prohibited Sexual Conduct – Descendant.

Court documents state that the crimes took place in February of 2016 and January of 2018.

James Hayes via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Court documents state that 33-year-old James Hayes was indicted by a grand jury for one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, Hayes was arrested during a sting operation, in January of 2022, conducted by the Amarillo Police Department along with officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service as well as the Amarillo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.

Nathan Willis via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

The Potter County Grand Jury recently indicted 37-year-old Nathan Leigh Willis on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child By Contact.

According to previous reports, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers named Willis as the organization’s “Fugitive of the Week” in early January. The date of the offense is estimated to be on Sept. 1, 2018.

Jason Maxwell via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Jason Maxwell, 39, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Maxwell was arrested after officers with the Amarillo Police Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Lyles, on Dec. 29, 2021, after a cyber tip was made from Dallas. Officers collected electronic items from the location, some of which included child pornography

Jordan Williams via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Payne Williams was recently indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to previous reports, Williams was previously wanted in Randall County for probation violations for evading arrest as well as drug possession.

Devonte Price via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

According to documents, 22-year-old Devonte Lashane Price was recently indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Court documents state that the event occurred in September 2021.

Charles Anderson via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

According to documents, 21-year-old Charles Dougles Anderson was recently indicted for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child. The incidents were reported as occurring in late August and late September of 2021 on two different individuals.